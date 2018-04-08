ICOS Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,893.00 (ICOS)

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One ICOS token can currently be bought for $22.89 or 0.00327518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, ICOS has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. ICOS has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and $3,893.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00684270 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174269 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035994 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00051282 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ICOS Token Profile

ICOS’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 579,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,722 tokens. The official website for ICOS is icos.icobox.io. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICOS

ICOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

