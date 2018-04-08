Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IDACORP (IDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of IDACORP have gained against a decline in the industry. The utility has plans to invest nearly $1.5 billion over 2018-2022 time frame for transmission and plant expansion projects, which will allow the company to provide efficient services along with expanding customer base. Its Board of Directors has been approving annual increase in dividends since 2012 on the back of the company’s consistent performance. However, IDACORP operates under stringent regulatory environment and operation of its hydro-electric power generation units require licenses and the permitting process could involve a number of stringent conditions which may lead to significant capital expenditures. The rising operating cost is a matter of concern for the company.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $79.59 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $4,396.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $305.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDACORP news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $312,020.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $25,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,361 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,791 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,155 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,270 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

