Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 29th.

IDRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $354.25, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.35.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,315.30% and a negative return on equity of 78.83%. analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,359,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 205,217 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

