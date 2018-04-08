IDEX Co. (IEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IDEX to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $155.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,338,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,504,000 after acquiring an additional 331,466 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 14,670.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,988 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in IDEX by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.77. 293,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,674. IDEX has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,620.76, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

