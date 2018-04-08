IFG Group (IFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

IFG Group (LON:IFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

LON IFP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160.50 ($2.25). 12,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,117. IFG Group has a one year low of GBX 126.94 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.67).

About IFG Group

IFG Group plc is an Ireland-based financial services company. The Company provides a range of financial solutions, including full platform services, pension administration and independent financial advice. The Company is engaged in the intermediation and administration of financial service products. The Company is organized into two segments: Platform business, James Hay Partnership, and its Independent wealth management business, Saunderson House.

