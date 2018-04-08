IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Raised to GBX 820

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price objective boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 781 ($10.96) to GBX 820 ($11.51) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 955 ($13.41) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IG Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 833.50 ($11.70).

IGG stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 815 ($11.44). 928,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.85) and a one year high of GBX 837.50 ($11.76).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in online trading business worldwide. The company, through its platform, offers contracts for difference, which are derivatives that enable clients to take the advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself; and financial spread betting services.

