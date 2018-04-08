Ignis (IGNIS) Market Capitalization Hits $58.90 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Ignis has a total market cap of $58.90 million and $1.07 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bitcoin Indonesia, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00719251 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00171247 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036408 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. Ignis’ official website is www.jelurida.com/ico.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitcoin Indonesia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and AEX. It is not presently possible to buy Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

