Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) Share Price

Media coverage about Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Immune Design earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9585300692852 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of IMDZ stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Immune Design has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Immune Design had a negative net margin of 720.81% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. sell-side analysts expect that Immune Design will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Immune Design in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immune Design from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immune Design in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

In other Immune Design news, major shareholder Leo Guthart bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immune Design Company Profile

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company has engineered its technologies to activate the immune system’s natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) to fight cancer.

