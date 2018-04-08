ImmunoGen (IMGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on ImmunoGen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.79.

IMGN opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,370.98, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.17. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,834 shares of company stock worth $2,534,433. 6.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 210,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 10,906,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

