Immupharma (LON:IMM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Northland Capital Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 181 ($2.54) price objective on the stock. Northland Capital Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

IMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. FinnCap started coverage on Immupharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 237 ($3.33) target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 181 ($2.54) price target on shares of Immupharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

LON IMM traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 172 ($2.41). 2,346,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,845. Immupharma has a one year low of GBX 44 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 193.74 ($2.72).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Immupharma’s (IMM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Capital Partners” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/immupharma-imm-rating-reiterated-by-northland-capital-partners-updated-updated.html.

Immupharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Immupharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immupharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.