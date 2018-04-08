Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immupharma (IMM)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Immupharma (LON:IMM) in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. Northland Securities currently has a GBX 181 ($2.54) target price on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap began coverage on shares of Immupharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 237 ($3.33) price objective on the stock.

IMM stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 172 ($2.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,845. Immupharma has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.74 ($2.72).

About Immupharma

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

