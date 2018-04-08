ImpulseCoin (IMPS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. ImpulseCoin has a market capitalization of $25,622.00 and $6.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImpulseCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One ImpulseCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035433 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053415 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012184 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00080997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022296 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00032964 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00427650 BTC.

ImpulseCoin Coin Profile

ImpulseCoin (IMPS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. The official website for ImpulseCoin is www.impulsecoin.io. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin.

Buying and Selling ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy ImpulseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImpulseCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImpulseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

