Incent (INCNT) One Day Volume Tops $51,116.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Incent has a total market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $51,116.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00680976 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00174592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035918 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050545 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,602 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a crypto asset issued on the Waves blockchain. It to provides mechants with a universal currency of reward for loyalty points. Incent is based on the premise that restricting customers' options as a way to ensure repeat business is a faulty method. Instead, Incent provides a reward that is universal and ensures that customers return to get more of these rewards. “

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to buy Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

