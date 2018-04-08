Incyte Co. (INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.29 Million

Analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $385.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $349.47 million and the highest is $434.50 million. Incyte reported sales of $384.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $385.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $444.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.23 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $159.00 price target on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

INCY stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $17,649.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.32.

In other news, insider David W. Gryska sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $167,013.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Gryska sold 6,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $668,361.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,181. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Incyte by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Incyte by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Incyte Co. (INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.29 Million” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/incyte-co-incy-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-385-29-million-updated.html.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.