Independent Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Odey Holdings AG grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.20.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,009.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717,460.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $834.60 and a 52 week high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

