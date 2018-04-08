Independent Money System Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,709.00 (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Independent Money System has a total market cap of $131,709.00 and approximately $2,568.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. One Independent Money System coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00045661 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001665 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.20 or 3.23504000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00180352 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003952 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002890 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Independent Money System Coin Profile

Independent Money System (IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto. The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com.

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

Independent Money System can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Independent Money System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Independent Money System and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.