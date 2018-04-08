BMW (ETR:BMW) has been given a €95.00 ($117.28) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Jefferies Group set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS set a €79.00 ($97.53) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.29 ($118.88).

BMW stock traded up €0.27 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, hitting €88.97 ($109.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,519,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. BMW has a 1-year low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 1-year high of €97.04 ($119.80).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BMW (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/independent-research-analysts-give-bmw-bmw-a-95-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

