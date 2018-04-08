Indicoin Trading Up 18.2% This Week (CRYPTO:INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Indicoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indicoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,281.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indicoin token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022882 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005070 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Indicoin

Indicoin (INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indicoin is a social platform that aims to provide a tool where people can help the less privileged from any part of the world. This platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide meaningful tasks to the user community and attach a monetary value to it, creating a community of people who are incentivized to do socially positive and constructive tasks. Indicoin tokens will give the users voting rights to decide either to accept or reject a suggested task and also will able users to receive rewards for participating in tasks. “

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

