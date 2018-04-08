Indus (INH) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on Indus (ETR:INH) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Indus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($80.49) price target on Indus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Indus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €69.90 ($86.30).

Shares of INH stock opened at €57.30 ($70.74) on Wednesday. Indus has a twelve month low of €53.90 ($66.54) and a twelve month high of €66.20 ($81.73).

Indus Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

