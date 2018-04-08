Infinity Economics (XIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $144,541.00

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Infinity Economics has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Infinity Economics has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $144,541.00 worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinity Economics coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including InfinityCoin Exchange and BitBay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,050.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.12 or 0.09331400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00027174 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032216 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00645416 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022801 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00172076 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.01813380 BTC.

Infinity Economics (CRYPTO:XIN) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Infinity Economics is forum.infinity-economics.org. The official website for Infinity Economics is www.infinity-economics.org.

Infinity Economics can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: InfinityCoin Exchange and BitBay. It is not presently possible to purchase Infinity Economics directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinity Economics must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinity Economics using one of the exchanges listed above.

