Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Inflarx in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Inflarx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Inflarx stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Inflarx has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $34.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,129,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,960,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Inflarx (IFRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/inflarx-ifrx-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

Inflarx Company Profile

Inflarx NV, formerly Fireman BV, is a holding company for InflaRx GmbH, a Germany-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is on the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting activation products of the complement system for application in the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inflarx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.