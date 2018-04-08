ING Group (INGA) Receives €16.92 Average PT from Brokerages

ING Group (AMS:INGA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.92 ($20.88).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.50 ($21.60) price target on shares of ING Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on shares of ING Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on shares of ING Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS set a €18.30 ($22.59) price objective on shares of ING Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on shares of ING Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of INGA traded up €0.21 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €14.35 ($17.72). 27,950,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,760,000. ING Group has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($20.60).

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

