Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0304 on Top Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, BigONE and Lbank. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $3,272.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00684037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00174444 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,741,811 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official website for Ink Protocol is ink.one.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest, Gate.io, BigONE, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Lbank and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to buy Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

