InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) and Marin Software (MRIN) Head to Head Survey

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK) and Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnerWorkings and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings $1.14 billion 0.44 $18.97 million $0.41 22.90 Marin Software $74.99 million 0.50 -$31.49 million N/A N/A

InnerWorkings has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InnerWorkings and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings 0 0 4 0 3.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnerWorkings presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.43%. Given InnerWorkings’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares InnerWorkings and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings 1.67% 8.01% 3.59% Marin Software -41.99% -33.40% -26.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of InnerWorkings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of InnerWorkings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

InnerWorkings has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InnerWorkings beats Marin Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International. The North America segment includes operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes operations in Mexico, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Company procures products for clients across a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation. The Company’s clients are classified into over two categories, enterprise and transactional. The Company provides marketing materials to its transactional clients on an order-by-order basis.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies. The Company’s platform enables digital marketers to manage performance of their online advertising campaigns. Its software solution is designed to help its customers measure the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns through its reporting and analytics capabilities; manage and execute campaigns through its user interface and underlying technology that streamlines and automates functions, such as advertisement creation and bidding, across multiple publishers and channels, and optimize campaigns across multiple publishers and channels based on market and business data using its predictive bid management technology.

