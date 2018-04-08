Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Innovative Industrial Properties an industry rank of 225 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.18, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of -0.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The Company intends to acquire its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases.

