Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.40 Million Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Innoviva worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 3,600,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,841,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 563,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Innoviva by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 116,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,676.02, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.17. Innoviva Inc has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.37.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.41 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 48.93% and a net margin of 61.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Desparbes sold 5,378 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $88,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $132,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

