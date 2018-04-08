Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stake in Inogen (INGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Inogen worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,662,000 after buying an additional 87,737 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $269,205,000 after buying an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 301,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Inogen by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 248,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inogen news, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $290,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $847,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 30,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,853.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,885.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,369 shares of company stock worth $18,919,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,715.39, a P/E ratio of 99.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $134.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.47%. analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray upgraded Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/inogen-ingn-position-reduced-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated.html.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.