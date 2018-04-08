Inogen (INGN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Inogen worth $18,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,662,000 after buying an additional 87,737 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $8,858,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inogen by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter worth $3,646,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Inogen by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray raised Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Inogen from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In related news, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $319,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alison Bauerlein sold 15,911 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $1,980,601.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,369 shares of company stock valued at $18,919,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. Inogen has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,715.39, a PE ratio of 99.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Inogen had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

