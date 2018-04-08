InsaneCoin (INSN) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $848,489.00 and $16.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.65 or 0.04326990 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001300 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012763 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007700 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013432 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 19,062,385 coins and its circulating supply is 18,812,385 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is www.insanecoin.com. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

