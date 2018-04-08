Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Director Lawrence William Edwar Talbot Purchases 50,000 Shares

Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Director Lawrence William Edwar Talbot acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

BAR opened at C$0.28 on Friday. Balmoral Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.86.

