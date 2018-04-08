MedReleaf (LEAF) Insider Buys C$497,475.00 in Stock

MedReleaf (TSE:LEAF) insider Eitan Popper bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$497,475.00.

Shares of LEAF opened at C$15.40 on Friday. MedReleaf has a 1 year low of C$6.81 and a 1 year high of C$31.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEAF shares. Cowen increased their target price on MedReleaf from C$20.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MedReleaf from C$21.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

MedReleaf Company Profile

MedReleaf Corp. produces and sells cannabis-based pharmaceutical products in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis oils, and cannabis oil capsules; and various accessories, including grinders, vaporizers, and lockable containers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

