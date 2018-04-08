Ocado (LON:OCDO) Insider Neill Abrams Purchases 3,293 Shares

Ocado (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams acquired 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £18,638.38 ($26,162.80).

Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 518.80 ($7.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado has a twelve month low of GBX 233.10 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.20 ($8.47).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Ocado in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ocado in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.46) target price on shares of Ocado in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.61) price target on shares of Ocado in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.72) price target on shares of Ocado in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocado presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 410.21 ($5.76).

Ocado Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

