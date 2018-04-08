Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Chairman Roger N. Farah Acquires 10,000 Shares

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Chairman Roger N. Farah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.66 per share, for a total transaction of $976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,194.10, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.47.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

