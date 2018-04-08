Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Insider Sells $11,692.68 in Stock

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) insider Francis J. Murphy sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $11,692.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Francis J. Murphy sold 7,821 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $312,840.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 436 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $16,023.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Francis J. Murphy sold 348 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $12,837.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,430.68, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.88. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 10.00%. Acacia Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 941,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,512,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,599,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIA shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Acacia Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS began coverage on Acacia Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

