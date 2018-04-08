Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COP opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69,605.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,039,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,646,000 after buying an additional 44,185 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 37,608 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $54.54 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

