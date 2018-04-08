Helical PLC (HLCL) Insider Michael Slade Sells 148,000 Shares

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) insider Michael Slade sold 148,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £503,200 ($706,344.75).

Michael Slade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Michael Slade sold 158,903 shares of Helical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £524,379.90 ($736,075.10).

Shares of HLCL stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 341.50 ($4.79). 45,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,504. Helical PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($4.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386.50 ($5.43).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Helical from GBX 375 ($5.26) to GBX 390 ($5.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.99) target price on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.33) target price on shares of Helical in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

About Helical

Helical plc, formerly Helical Bar plc, is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Developments. The Company’s Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned ora leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, and trading properties, which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.

