Robert G. Bearden Sells 125,000 Shares of Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $2,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,834,227.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDP opened at $17.95 on Friday. Hortonworks Inc has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Hortonworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Hortonworks Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Hortonworks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hortonworks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Hortonworks by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hortonworks by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hortonworks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hortonworks from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Hortonworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hortonworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

