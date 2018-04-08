Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Insider Ron Joyce Sells 232,900 Shares

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) insider Ron Joyce sold 232,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$1,313,556.00.

Ron Joyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Ron Joyce sold 250,500 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$1,440,375.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Ron Joyce sold 86,877 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$495,198.90.

On Monday, March 26th, Ron Joyce sold 174,900 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$984,687.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Ron Joyce sold 167,100 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$952,470.00.

TSE:JE opened at C$5.74 on Friday. Just Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$4.84 and a 52 week high of C$8.62.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$912.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$987.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.50.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

