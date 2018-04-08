Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration (KEL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) insider Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$70,000.00.

Ashley Dawn Hohm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.87, for a total value of C$68,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 33,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$231,000.00.

TSE:KEL opened at C$7.19 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$5.56 and a 52-week high of C$8.20.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.04). Kelt Exploration had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of C$80.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.30 million.

KEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/insider-selling-kelt-exploration-kel-insider-sells-c70000-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 856,754 net acres of developed and undeveloped land.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.