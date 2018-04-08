City Of London Investment Grou Sells 26,807 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) Stock

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 26,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $495,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 9,650 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $176,981.00.

On Monday, March 26th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 1,718 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $31,456.58.

On Friday, March 23rd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 33,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $607,212.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 34,323 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $648,361.47.

On Thursday, March 8th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 5,000 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 8,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $156,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 6,200 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $120,962.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 10,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $196,352.00.

On Friday, January 5th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 6,700 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $124,285.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 53,501 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $977,463.27.

Shares of NYSE:MSF traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,228. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,721,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,600,000 after acquiring an additional 190,432 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in emerging country equity securities. It invests in various sectors, such as banks; insurance; diversified telecommunication services; food and staples retailing; food products; Internet software and services; oil, gas and consumable fuels; automobiles; beverages; construction and engineering; hotels, restaurants and leisure; independent power producers and energy traders; Internet and catalog retail; machinery; pharmaceuticals, real estate management and development; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; transportation infrastructure, and wireless telecommunication services.

