Insider Selling: Salesforce.com (CRM) Insider Sells $1,204,500.00 in Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) insider Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,879.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRM opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $85,982.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.23. Salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce.com by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group raised Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS set a $144.00 target price on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.28.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

