Keith Holliday Sells 1,458 Shares of STAAR Surgical (STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Keith Holliday sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $23,400.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,969 shares in the company, valued at $737,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Keith Holliday sold 2,188 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $35,073.64.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $608.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.00 and a beta of 1.26.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses used in refractive surgery.

