Vonage Holdings (VG) SVP Sells $106,219.06 in Stock

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) SVP Valerie Kahn sold 9,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $106,219.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,646.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:VG opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,421.63, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.04. Vonage Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.19 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Summit Redstone reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vonage by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vonage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vonage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vonage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

