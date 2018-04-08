Insider Selling: W. W. Grainger (GWW) VP Sells $5,752,500.00 in Stock

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard sold 19,500 shares of W. W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GWW opened at $286.67 on Friday. W. W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $298.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $16,482.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. W. Grainger had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. W. W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that W. W. Grainger will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 price target on W. W. Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on W. W. Grainger from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W. W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of W. W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,157,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,528,000 after purchasing an additional 156,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. W. Grainger by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,724,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,408,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 904,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. W. Grainger by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: W. W. Grainger (GWW) VP Sells $5,752,500.00 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/insider-selling-w-w-grainger-gww-vp-sells-5752500-00-in-stock.html.

About W. W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for W. W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.