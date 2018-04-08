Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a positive rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.36, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Insmed by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 41,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Insmed by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insmed by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/insmed-insm-earns-overweight-rating-from-analysts-at-morgan-stanley-updated-updated.html.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases segment. Its lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation (LAI), which is in late-stage development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.