UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,959 Shares of Insperity (NSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,558,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,769,000 after buying an additional 2,656,549 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 45.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $210,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,282.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 3,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $199,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,751 shares of company stock worth $7,471,328 in the last three months. 27.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $2,955.76, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.28 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 102.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

