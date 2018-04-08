Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,404,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,970,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,802,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,839 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.29 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,456,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,947. The stock has a market cap of $121,343.66, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

