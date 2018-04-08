InsurePal (IPL) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One InsurePal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. InsurePal has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $7,441.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurePal has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00684486 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00173995 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050919 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InsurePal Token Profile

InsurePal was first traded on January 16th, 2018. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official website is insurepal.io. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

