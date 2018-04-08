Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IDTI. Barclays raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

IDTI opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Integrated Device Technology has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4,031.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Integrated Device Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,721 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $87,289.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 15,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,137,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,349 shares of company stock worth $4,747,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/integrated-device-technology-idti-upgraded-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.