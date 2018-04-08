APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,009,420 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.09% of Intel worth $155,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,941,934,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $990,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,225 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.34 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $98,332.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,172.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,215,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,605,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $227,751.72, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

